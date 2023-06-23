Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3976 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.36.

JBS Stock Performance

Shares of JBSAY stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96. JBS has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get JBS alerts:

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About JBS

JBSAY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on JBS in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded JBS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

(Get Rating)

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; and plant based products. The company also produces steel tins, biodiesel, collagen, fertilizer, plastic packaging, hygiene, and cleaning items, as well as wet blue, wet white, crust, and finished leather products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.