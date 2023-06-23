Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) to Issue $0.00 Dividend

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0007 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Hugoton Royalty Trust stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.
Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
