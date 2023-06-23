Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) to Issue $0.00 Dividend

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0007 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Hugoton Royalty Trust stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.

Get Hugoton Royalty Trust alerts:

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.