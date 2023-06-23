Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Announces Earnings Results

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter.

Southern California Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Southern California Bancorp stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Southern California Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $17.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Southern California Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Southern California Bancorp Company Profile

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

