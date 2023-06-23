Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,725,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,590,320 shares.The stock last traded at $51.37 and had previously closed at $51.87.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

