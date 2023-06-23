Insider Selling: Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CFO Sells 15,011 Shares of Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $34,975.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rent the Runway Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.34 million. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 649.61% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Several research analysts have commented on RENT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 2,937.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,554,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rent the Runway by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Rent the Runway by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 811,772 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 529,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.