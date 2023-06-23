Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

MSD stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 77.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 121,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

