Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Major Shareholder Corp Danaos Purchases 44,800 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Danaos bought 44,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at $64,354,081.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Danaos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

On Thursday, June 22nd, Corp Danaos bought 136,622 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $6,542,827.58.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $666.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 225.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.