Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Major Shareholder Corp Danaos Purchases 44,800 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Danaos bought 44,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at $64,354,081.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
- On Thursday, June 22nd, Corp Danaos bought 136,622 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $6,542,827.58.
Shares of EGLE stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $666.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 3.26%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 225.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
