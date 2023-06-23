Walken Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $10.65 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Walken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Walken has a market cap of $10.65 million and $1.45 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Walken has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Walken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Walken Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,664,313 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Walken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Walken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.