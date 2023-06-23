Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Major Shareholder Corp Danaos Buys 44,800 Shares of Stock

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Danaos acquired 44,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,354,081.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Danaos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Corp Danaos acquired 136,622 shares of Danaos stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $6,542,827.58.

Danaos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $66.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.53. Danaos Co. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $79.04.

Danaos Announces Dividend

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $243.57 million for the quarter. Danaos had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 24.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 28.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Institutional Trading of Danaos

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Danaos by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Danaos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Danaos by 578.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

