Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

Pfizer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Pfizer has a payout ratio of 46.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pfizer to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $233,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.