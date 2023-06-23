Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Chairman Sells $211,662,500.00 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Joseph Ellison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total transaction of $215,425,000.00.

Oracle Trading Down 1.2 %

Oracle stock opened at $120.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $325.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.60.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

