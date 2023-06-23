Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy Sells 30,000 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $59.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.16, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,250,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.52.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

