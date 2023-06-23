Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a hold rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Global Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.75.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $99.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.75. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of -211.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,995,000 after buying an additional 187,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,183,000 after acquiring an additional 791,610 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Global Payments by 24.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 752,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,263,000 after acquiring an additional 698,913 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

