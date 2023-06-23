Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW opened at $31.39 on Friday. Flywire has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $32.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 242,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $7,552,747.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,489.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $370,175.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,454,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 242,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $7,552,747.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,489.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,501,060 shares of company stock worth $134,393,318. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

