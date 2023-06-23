Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $82.00.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.20.
Welltower Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of WELL stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.13, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.83.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,791,012,000 after buying an additional 1,674,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,479,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,856,000 after purchasing an additional 604,570 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after buying an additional 6,010,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,119,000 after buying an additional 567,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
