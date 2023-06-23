Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at HSBC

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HSBC from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAC. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.22.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Trading Up 0.9 %

Lithium Americas stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.