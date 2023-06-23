Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at HSBC

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HSBC from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAC. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.22.
Lithium Americas Trading Up 0.9 %
Lithium Americas stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
