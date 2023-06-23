Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

HSBC cut shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Redrow from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Redrow from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 440 ($5.63) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $469.50.

Redrow Stock Performance

Shares of RDWWF stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55.

About Redrow

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.