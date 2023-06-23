Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Redrow from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Redrow from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 440 ($5.63) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $469.50.

Redrow Stock Performance

Shares of RDWWF stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

