The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”

HSBC cut shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 4,800 ($61.42) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,169.00.

The Berkeley Group Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

