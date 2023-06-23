HSBC Lowers Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,620 ($33.53) to GBX 2,670 ($34.17) in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($28.79) to GBX 2,330 ($29.81) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,522 ($32.27) to GBX 2,727 ($34.89) in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Bellway Stock Performance

Bellway stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. Bellway has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $25.01.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

