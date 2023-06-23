Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.83) to GBX 2,850 ($36.47) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunzl from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,841.67.

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.5118 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

