NIKE, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $110.46 on Friday. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

