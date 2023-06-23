Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $850.00 at Bank of America

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQIX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.50.

Equinix Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $746.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $732.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $709.63. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $792.03.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix will post 27.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

