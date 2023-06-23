Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on Kineta, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KA)

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kineta in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kineta’s current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Kineta’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kineta in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Kineta Price Performance

NASDAQ:KA opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Kineta has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46.

Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). Kineta had a negative return on equity of 1,449.31% and a negative net margin of 660.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kineta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kineta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kineta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kineta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Kineta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kineta

Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its immuno-oncology focused platform aims at developing fully human antibodies to address the major mechanisms of cancer immune resistance. The company was founded by Shawn P. Iadonato and Charles L.

