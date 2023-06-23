Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for General Motors Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Motors in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GM. Barclays dropped their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.