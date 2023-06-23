Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Cut to $213.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SRPT. UBS Group increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $123.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.48. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $483,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

