Bank of America Increases Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $186.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SRPT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Shares of SRPT opened at $123.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

