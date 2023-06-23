NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Barclays

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $154.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.09. The stock has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

