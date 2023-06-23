ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $6.42 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30.

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $98,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,978,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,825,000. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $895,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laura Shawver sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $227,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,937.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

