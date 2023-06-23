Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.91.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $264.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $838.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

