Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,970 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VB opened at $193.93 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
