Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after buying an additional 1,588,857 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $736,788,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $701,629,000 after buying an additional 447,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after buying an additional 3,231,343 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $86.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average of $93.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

