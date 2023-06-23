Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $392,000 in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,540,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,869,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VCEB opened at $61.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.00.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

