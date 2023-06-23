Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,276 Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1,298.9% in the 4th quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42,280 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

