Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.63

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.63 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.92 ($0.19), with a volume of 5070462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pantheon Resources from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 155 ($1.98) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77. The stock has a market cap of £125.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,435.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

