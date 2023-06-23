Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.47. 235,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 920,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $536.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $329,726.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oceaneering International news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $329,726.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at $534,185.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,054 shares of company stock worth $1,129,283. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 279.4% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 63,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 46,486 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 489,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,621,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after buying an additional 344,707 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

