Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $70.00

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 71.96 ($0.92), with a volume of 4459222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.93).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYNT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 250 ($3.20) to GBX 225 ($2.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Synthomer from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 140 ($1.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Synthomer from GBX 213 ($2.73) to GBX 187 ($2.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.37) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synthomer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 199.40 ($2.55).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £341.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1,453.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 104.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synthomer

Synthomer Company Profile

In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,150.99). In related news, insider Michael Willome acquired 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £39,960 ($51,132.44). Also, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 20,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($28,150.99). 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.