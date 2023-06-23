India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Sets New 52-Week High at $139.00

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 139 ($1.78), with a volume of 75637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.76).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

The company has a market cap of £133.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,462.50 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 131.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.98.

In related news, insider Nick Timberlake bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($30,454.25). 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

