India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Sets New 52-Week High at $139.00

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 139 ($1.78), with a volume of 75637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.76).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
India Capital Growth Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a market cap of £133.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,462.50 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 131.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About India Capital Growth Fund
India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.
See Also
- Enerpac Tool Group Breaks Out To New High
- Analysts Bullish On Exact Sciences’ Advanced Cancer Screening
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- Five stocks we like better than India Capital Growth Fund
Receive News & Ratings for India Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.