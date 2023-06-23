Cerillion (LON:CER) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,355 to GBX 1,675. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cerillion traded as high as GBX 1,520 ($19.45) and last traded at GBX 1,459 ($18.67), with a volume of 42484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,465 ($18.75).

Cerillion Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £434.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3,769.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,272.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Cerillion Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,564.10%.

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end solutions for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a Software-as-a-Service billing for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

