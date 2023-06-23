PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Trading Up 5.3%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.66 and last traded at $44.14. Approximately 680,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 813,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.93.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $331,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,595 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,916 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

