iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 248,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 119,385 shares.The stock last traded at $47.02 and had previously closed at $47.23.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31.

Institutional Trading of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 355,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,116,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

