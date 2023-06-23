QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 6.1% After Insider Selling

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 2,908,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,728,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Specifically, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 9,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $72,899.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,593.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 9,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $72,899.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,593.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gena C. Lovett sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,579.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,295 shares of company stock worth $992,804. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 5.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,240,000 after acquiring an additional 533,337 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in QuantumScape by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,553,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after acquiring an additional 278,485 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,311,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after buying an additional 159,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in QuantumScape by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,035,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,009,000 after buying an additional 433,523 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.