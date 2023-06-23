Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 303,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 222,555 shares.The stock last traded at $7.30 and had previously closed at $7.44.

Central Puerto Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Central Puerto

Central Puerto Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Central Puerto in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Central Puerto by 83.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Central Puerto by 29.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

