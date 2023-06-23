First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 186,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 91,142 shares.The stock last traded at $66.06 and had previously closed at $65.94.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

