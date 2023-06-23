TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.41 and last traded at $32.42. Approximately 52,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 275,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

TechTarget Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $880.06 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of TechTarget

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 21.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 90,828.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,554,000 after buying an additional 104,107 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after buying an additional 346,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,503,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,360,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,156,000 after buying an additional 981,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

See Also

