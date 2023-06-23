Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading 5% Higher

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.82. 68,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 248,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.
Afya Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Afya had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $136.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Afya
Afya Company Profile
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Afya from StockNews.com
- Enerpac Tool Group Breaks Out To New High
- Analysts Bullish On Exact Sciences’ Advanced Cancer Screening
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- Five stocks we like better than Afya
Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.