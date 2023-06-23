Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading 5% Higher

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.82. 68,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 248,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Afya Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Afya had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $136.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Afya by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Afya during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

