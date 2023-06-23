Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Gap Down to $4.41

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.32. Uniti Group shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 1,318,542 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

Uniti Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.12%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Uniti Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Uniti Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 644,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Uniti Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

