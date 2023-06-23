Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.90

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.90 and last traded at $74.88, with a volume of 36779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $594,411.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,039.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $594,411.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,039.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,961 shares of company stock worth $1,088,312 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 253.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 47.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 41.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

