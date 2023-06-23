Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.90

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACAGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.90 and last traded at $74.88, with a volume of 36779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Arcosa Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $594,411.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,039.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $594,411.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,039.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,961 shares of company stock worth $1,088,312 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 253.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 47.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 41.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcosa

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.