Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.08

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 6643024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 54,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.