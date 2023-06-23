Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) Shares Sold by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Grey were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Grey by 3,493.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Berkshire Grey by 3,953.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Berkshire Grey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.40 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGRY opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Berkshire Grey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 173.57% and a negative return on equity of 157.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

