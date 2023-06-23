National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 125.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,193,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,006,000 after buying an additional 7,331,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,788 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Frontdoor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,555,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Frontdoor by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,630,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 41.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,749 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

FTDR opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

About Frontdoor

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

